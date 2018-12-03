Magic Johnson’s Daughter Elisa Escapes Terrifying Home Invasion

Elisa Johnson is counting her blessings. The 23-year-old daughter of Magic Johnson managed to escape a home invasion at an Airbnb that she rented with friends in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, TMZ reports.

According to the website, two armed men stormed the residence early Sunday, December 2, and started terrorizing the 10 people inside. The group was reportedly held at gunpoint and shoved around the home.

TMZ reports that Elisa was in a bedroom when she heard the commotion. She reportedly fled through a sliding glass door near the back of the house and ran down the street to safety.

It is unclear whether the suspects broke in or if the door was unlocked at the time of the incident. According to TMZ, the men stole approximately $30,000 to $40,000 worth of items, including a Rolex watch, jewelry, cash and electronics. Elisa and her friends reportedly did not suffer any injuries.

Later on Sunday, Elisa wrote on her Instagram Stories, “God is so good.”

Airbnb said in a statement to Us Weekly, “There have been over 400 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings and negative incidents are extremely rare. We are urgently investigating this incident and are reaching out to our community members and local law enforcement to better understand what happened.”

Magic, 59, shares Elisa with his wife of 27 years, Earlitha “Cookie” Johnson. They are also the parents of son EJ Johnson, 26, who was the star of E!’s EJNYC. The retired Los Angeles Lakers point guard is also the father of son Andre Johnson, 37, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell.

Us Weekly has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

