Mama June Shannon is starting the next step of her weight loss journey — injections.

“As you know, back in May 2015, I had a gastric sleeve surgery,” Shannon, 44, said via Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. “I used to weigh 550 pounds. So on my own, I went from 550 pounds to 311 pounds. the day that I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195 [pounds].”

Shannon noted that she “kinda kept off the weight,” initially staying around 130 to 150 pounds. She added, “And to me, I looked super skinny and I just wasn’t used to that. Well, I have noticed over the last, like, year and a half, that I’ve really put on weight.”

Shannon shared that being one of “the main caregivers” of her daughter Anna Cardwell took a toll on her body. (Anna died in December 2023 at the age of 29 after battling stage IV adrenal cancer.)

“With the stress of everything going on, eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff, I had packed on, like, about 120, 130 pounds,” she continued. “I tried to cut back on eating out, I tried to cut back on my eating, nothing was actually helping.”

Shannon noted that she had seen people on social media using drugs like Mounjaro and decided she wanted to pursue the semaglutide path. “I decided to go with semaglutide a couple months ago through my main doctor,” she said, cautioning users to speak with their physicians before moving forward with injections themselves.

Shannon explained she will be taking ten units of semaglutide for the next four weeks, and then would “move up from there.”

In the video message, Shannon stood up to show off her body and promised followers she would update them with weekly updates. “We are going through this journey together,” she said.

Shannon concluded by filming her husband, Justin Stroud, giving her the first injection.

“Come along with me as I go through this journey I know a lot of y’all are on similar journeys so let’s do it together. Tell me what your experiences are pros and cons and everything,” she captioned her post. I will be updating every week how things are going as I know I’m not the only person that has struggled since having a bariatric surgery But Dr. Anna Charon with @miamiderm u can do on a telehealth from your home or in person #weightloss #mamajune #miami #bariatric.”