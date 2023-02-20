Congrats are officially in order. Mama June Shannon tied the knot with her husband, Justin Stroud, for the second time on Saturday, February 18, in Panama City, Florida.

Set to be featured on the upcoming season of WE tv’s Mamma June: Family Crisis — premiering Friday, May 5 — the happy couple were joined by family for their oceanside nuptials. Shannon’s daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, were in attendance at the intimate oceanfront ceremony, as well as Efird’s husband, Joshua Efird, and their children, Stella, Sylus and Bently.

“This was the first time the family had been together since 2014,” Shannon told Entertainment Tonight in an article published Sunday, February 19. “So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories.”

She went on to note that she and Stroud opted out of having a wedding party, as they wanted the ceremony to be “small and very intimate.” But as she revealed, “All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle.”

As for more wedding details, Shannon’s wedding look consisted of a white, bejeweled dress, a blue floral bouquet and pink hair streaks, aptly fitting the ceremony’s pink and blue theme. Stroud donned a black tux and multi-color boutonniere with a matching aqua blue vest and tie and topped off his ensemble with sneakers.

To walk their mother down the aisle, Thompson, 17, and Efird, 23, each wore stunning blue gowns, while Jessica, 26, and Cardwell, 28, opted for pink and purple looks, respectively.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in May 2022 that Shannon and Stroud secretly got married at a Georgia courthouse on March 23 — their six-month anniversary. A day later, the pair announced the news to fans via Instagram.

“We’re here today to clear up some rumors,” Shannon stated in a video posted on June 1, 2022. Showing off their wedding bands, she and Stroud continued, “Well, Official Mama June and Official Smallz [Stroud’s Instagram handle] are off the market.”

The reality star told Us in May 2022 that her relationship with Stroud has had a positive relationship on her life. “The guy that I’m with now that I’ve been with for a minute, he’s just kind of starting to put the broken pieces back together,” she shared. “You know what I’m saying? Putting little jigsaw puzzles back together.”

It’s because of that positive influence that the Toddlers and Tiaras alum said she had “finally found who June Shannon is after 42 years,” adding, “I didn’t really know who I was. I was just going about life, just like a lot of us honestly do, and just dealing with whatever.”