Back-to-back babies! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon who welcomed twins with Joshua Efird earlier this year, offered a glimpse at the newest additions to their family.

In the photos, Shannon, 22, and Efird, 25, are joined by daughter Ella, 4, and son Bentley Jameson, 11 months. The former reality star’s younger sister Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was also present for the sweet family pics.

Even though Shannon welcomed the twins in May, she has yet to reveal their names. Shortly after expanding their family, the TV personality took to social media to praise her husband. “Happy Father’s Day to the BEST father I’ve known,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “All my life I prayed god would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Mama June Shannon’s daughter was pregnant with twin babies.

Lauryn first became a mom in December 2017 when she and Efird welcomed their daughter. Seven months after the infant’s arrival, the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas.

“It was a great day for everybody,” the bride exclusively told Us following their June 2018 nuptials. “We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know? Me and Josh have been together for a very long time, and now he’s the father of my child, and you know, ‘I do’ is the start of now and forever.”

In April 2021, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum posted an Instagram photo of positive pregnancy tests.

“Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!” the then-expectant star captioned the social media upload at the time. “Baby Efird No. 2 coming 2021. After almost three years, we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier.”

The pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be the following month, as well as his name. “Well we got our perfect pair to complete our little family,” Lauryn wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “In July we will be introducing our precious baby boy Bentley Jameson.”

Bentley arrived the following month, with the former reality star telling her followers: “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.”

The Mama June: From Not to Hot alum has learned parenting lessons over the years as a big sister. She noted in an August 2021 Instagram post that she has had “the pleasure of raising” her younger sister Thompson, 16.

“I’ve seen the ups and the downs. At 16, most people haven’t seen the world like you have or dealt with half the things you’ve dealt with. You’re wise beyond years and I’ll forever be thankful of that,” Lauryn gushed at the time. “I can’t believe next year you’ll be graduating from high school, and I’ll always be so proud of you. Even when no one is in your corner, I promise to be there for you. You’re the best aunt my kids could ask for (even though you spoil them rotten).”

Scroll down for more photos of Lauryn’s newborn twins: