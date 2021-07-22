Another grandbaby for Mama June Shannon! The reality star’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gave birth to her second child on Wednesday, July 21.

“After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” the former reality star, 21, wrote via Instagram. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.”

The Georgia native and her husband, Joshua Efird, are also the parents of 3-year-old daughter Ella.

The pair’s baby boy arrived three months after her pregnancy announcement. “Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!” Lauryn captioned an April 2021 Instagram photo of positive pregnancy tests. “Baby Efird No. 2 coming 2021. After almost three years, we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier.”

The couple revealed their upcoming arrival’s name in a June social media upload. “Well we got our perfect pair to complete our little family,” the then-pregnant star gushed at the time. “In July we will be introducing our precious baby boy Bentley Jameson.”

Lauryn and Efird tied the knot in Las Vegas in June 2018. “I think everything was perfect,” June exclusively told Us Weekly of the nuptials at the time.

“Everybody was there, so they have their issues, but sometimes they work through them,” the bride told Us. “I think everyone got through their problems, and it was a great day for everybody. We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know? Me and Josh have been together for a very long time, and now he’s the father of my child, and you know, ‘I do’ is the start of now and forever.”

Ella attended her parents’ ceremony. Lauryn’s sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson adorably carried the little one down the aisle.

June called Pumpkin “the rebel of the family” in May while exclusively sharing her parenting dos and don’ts with Us.

“She would try to get a cell phone [when she was younger]. She would get these, like, prepaid cell phones,” the Mama June: From Hot to Not star said at the time. “You know what I’m saying? And then I would find them, and I would just bust them up.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum reflected on a time Lauryn was talking to “an older boy,” saying, “I confronted that boy at the store, and he was like, ‘Oh my God.’”