New Love Mama June Shannon Secretly Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

Newlyweds! Mama June Shannon and her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, secretly tied the knot two months ago, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 42, wed the auto mechanic on March 23 at a courthouse in Georgia after less than one year of dating. The duo previously sparked engagement rumors that same month when they were spotted shopping for rings in Alabama.

Shannon first referenced her now-husband in October 2021 when she shared an Instagram video of a tattoo he’d gotten. She didn’t mention Stroud by name, but she thanked the tattoo artist for giving her “new boo” his ink.

Earlier this month, the former TLC personality told Us that Stroud has been a stabilizing influence on her life after years of ups and downs. “The guy that I’m with now that I’ve been with for a minute, he’s just kind of starting to put the broken pieces back together,” she explained. “You know what I’m saying? Putting little jigsaw puzzles back together.”

Shannon also said that she’s happier than she’s been in a long time. “I have finally found who June Shannon is after 42 years,” she told Us. “I didn’t really know who I was. I was just going about life, just like a lot of us honestly do, and just dealing with whatever.”

The Masked Singer alum was previously in a relationship with Geno Doak, whom she dated briefly in 2015 before they rekindled their romance the following year. Shannon introduced fans to her ex, 45, during season 1 of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premiered in February 2017. (The show is now titled Mama June: Road to Redemption.)

At one point, the former couple seemed ready to tie the knot. “Geno makes me think of things that I never thought about before,” the reality star told Us in June 2018.

The following year, however, the pair were arrested and later charged with felony drug possession. The twosome went to rehab together in 2020, but in August 2021, Shannon confirmed that they’d broken up.

“If you want to know where Geno is, he’s got an Instagram,” the WE tv star said in an Instagram Live at the time. “If you want to know where he’s at, that’s his business. That’s not part of my life, hasn’t been.”

Before their split, the Georgia native estimated that she’d spent about $1.5 million on drugs in the years leading up to their arrest. “I know the world will be shocked because you didn’t know it,” she told Us in March 2021. “I was out doing press. I was out living my life. I was out doing, you know, I was doing a season and stuff like that.”

Now that she’s sober, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum is working on her relationship with her daughters. She shares Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, with ex Mike Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 22, and Jessica, 25, with ex Michael Anthony Ford and Anna, 27, with ex David Dunn.

“It [is] always is a work in progress,” Mama June told Us earlier this month, adding that her daughters know that she’s been “clean” for nearly three years now. “I still understand where they’re at. … I was pissed off as hell [to start], but now that I’ve been in recovery, you know, I can [see] why they did the things that they did. We see each other. We talk. They know when they need me, I’m here.”

