Mama June Shannon is asking for “continued prayers” during her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s stage IV cancer battle.

“I’m making this post because so many people are reaching out to us, whether it be myself or it be [to] the girls. I just want to let y’all know that some things have changed in our life over the last few weeks that are totally out of our control,” Shannon, 44, said in a Friday, December 8, video posted on her TikTok and Instagram. “God has all the faith [and] has all the cards, but Anna is still with us.”

She continued: “As we are going through this transition, we are asking for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayers for the family, continued thoughts and appreciation even though we’re not responding to your messages.”

Shannon noted that she plans to “sign off” from social media until “that time does come,” seemingly referring to if Cardwell, 29, dies.

Related: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Far from reality? Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her family knew how to stir up controversy on their former show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The reality series aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014. The family initially became famous after Thompson appeared as a beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers & Tiaras before landing […]

“We will come to y’all on social media because Anna wouldn’t have it any f—king other way,” Mama June promised. “But, we love you guys and [I ask] that you continue to pray for us as a family.”

News broke in March that Cardwell, one of Shannon’s four daughters, had been diagnosed with an adrenal carcinoma three months earlier. She has since been through multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

“This round of chemo has been kind of different,” Shannon exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “She’s sleeping more. It was kind of rough, this round. I can just imagine, like, if I’m feeling that way as her mom, how she’s feeling that her way as a person who is having to live with it day in, day out.”

Shannon further noted that she and husband Justin Stroud, whom she married in 2022, have been at Cardwell’s bedside throughout the health scare along with her other daughters. (Mama June shares Cardwell and Jessica Shannon, 27, with David Dunn, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, with Michael Anthony Ford and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 18, with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.)

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“The people that are only here is me, Justin, Pumpkin, Alana [and] her boyfriend and Jessica,” Mama June said. “Nobody else is here for Anna, nobody else goes to treatment, nobody else goes to her house.”

Cardwell’s own two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, have been spending as much time with their mom as possible. Mama June told Us that Kaitlyn, 11, is “more clingy” while Kylee, 8, is “still just too young to really comprehend what’s going on.” (Anna shares her kids with ex-husband Michael Cardwell.)

By July, Cardwell received a terminal diagnosis. Mama June told Entertainment Tonight at the time that her eldest daughter isn’t “gonna go into remission.”