Man Arrested in Connection to Suspected Explosive Packages

A man has been arrested in South Florida in connection to the multiple suspected explosive packages delivered this week, CNN reported on Friday, October 26. The man has been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., from Aventura, FL.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Flores told the Associated Press that authorities are planning to reveal more information at a press conference.

On Wednesday, October 24, the U.S. Secret Service revealed that two suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Westchester, New York, were intercepted.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement to Us Weekly. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted the following statement concerning the attacks:

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone made responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

During the week, multiple other suspicious packages were received by prominent Democrats and critics of Donald Trump. On Friday morning, packages addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were intercepted. Clapper’s package was also sent to the CNN office, and was discovered at a New York City postal facility. CNN’s Time Warner Center received a suspicious package of its own earlier in the week, and staff were forced to evacuate.

