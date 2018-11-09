Born that way. Mandy Moore brushed off plastic surgery rumors, but that doesn’t mean she judges those who choose to go that route.

“I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job,” the This Is Us star, 34, told POPSUGAR in an interview published on Friday, November 9. “I was like, ‘That’s weird — my nose is pretty imperfect.’ I have a crinkled part underneath the bridge of my nose and I remember laughing like, ‘I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job.’ I don’t know, maybe it was just a weird picture or weird makeup or shading or something.”

She added: “People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it’s not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that’s fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them.”

Moore also spoke about embracing the aging process since she began playing the older version of Rebecca Pearson on her hit NBC series. “I’ve loved getting older. I wouldn’t go back to my 20s if you paid me,” she noted. “I love being at this stage of my life and the wisdom and clarity that comes with it. It’s fun to look at pictures of myself and see the little lines around my eyes and see my smile lines — I feel like I’ve lived a full and happy life and that’s just another indication of it.”

The “Candy” singer detailed in an interview published earlier this week how she bounced back from her marriage to ex-husband Ryan Adams. “When I think back to that particular time period that we’re talking about … It was heavy. It was dark. It was confusing. It was lonely,” she told Bustle. “There was no room for me. There was no room for me to have anything else in my life.”

Moore, who is now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith, continued: “It’s no coincidence to me that once I did that hard work, life opened up in a way that I never could have expected. Once I did that, it was like, the sun came back out again. In every respect I felt like, ‘Oh, now I’m living the life that I’m supposed to be living.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!