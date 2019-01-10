Quite the scare! Mandy Moore’s dog got into some mischief that landed him in immediate care. However, after some TLC and an operation, the lucky pup will be OK.

“Thank you to Dr Storm and the entire staff at #metropolitananimalspecialtyhospital for saving this gentleman’s life,” the A Walk to Remember actress, 34, penned alongside an Instagram photo of the pup on Wednesday, January 9, that shows the canine with a large bandage on his stomach and two of his legs.

“Somehow he decided to shred and eat a tennis ball without us knowing so we ended up at their door at 3:30 am for Jackson to have emergency surgery,” Moore added. “What these doctors, nurses and caregivers do all day, EVERY day will never cease to amaze me. So much gratitude.”

Friends and fans of the Golden Globe nominee shared their well wishes and words of encouragement for her four-legged friend in the comments section of her post.

“Awww poor bub,” Hilary Duff wrote. Songstress Karen Nelson added, “So happy he’s ok!”

Many also shared their own stories and gushed over the work of vets. “My Dog did the same with a plastic ball. So stressful moment. Happy he is ok !!!” one person wrote. Another chimed in: “Just as important as a pediatrician, furbabies Are our children too. #thankful.”

The following day, the “Candy” songstress posted an update about her beloved pup. “Someone is drugged up but home resting,” she wrote alongside a video of Jackson lounging on a bed.

