Felicity Huffman has largely stayed under the radar since her involvement in the college admissions scandal came to light in March, but she has been in touch with Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry.

“We have been in communication,” the TV writer, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively at Feinstein at Vitello’s supper club opening in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 13. “I think she’s doing OK, as reasonably well as can be expected.”

Cherry told Us that he is “rooting for” the actress, 56, and feels “awful about the whole thing” becoming nationwide news. “I’m just hoping that it’s over as soon as possible,” he added.

Huffman was one of the 50 people who were indicted in the bribery scam on March 12. She was accused of making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000” to boost her 18-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT score, according to court documents. On April 8, Huffman admitted that she was guilty and said in a statement to Us that she was “ashamed of the pain” that she caused her family and the education system.

Huffman — who “made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” for her 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, but ultimately opted “not to do so,” according to court documents — formally pleaded guilty during a May 13 court appearance in Boston. Prosecutors have recommended a four-month prison sentence and a $20,000 fine.

In the wake of the controversy, the Emmy winner, who played Lynette Scavo on Desperate Housewives, and her husband of nearly 22 years, William H. Macy, have put their family first. The Shameless actor, 69, was spotted picking up “Congrats Grad!” balloons on May 29, and the couple celebrated Sophia’s high school graduation with friends and relatives nearly two weeks later.

“I love both of them,” Cherry told Us of Huffman and Macy on Thursday. “They’re dear, wonderful people, and so I think everyone who actually knows them is rooting for them. I just want the whole experience to be over with because, you know, she was so good to me for eight straight seasons and I just adore her.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

