The yawn seen around the world! Carey Mulligan opened up about attending Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal wedding in May, including the moment her husband, Marcus Mumford, was caught yawning by the cameras.

“We all hustled to the church and got it, but then it was like a two-hour wait,” the Wildlife actress, 33, dished about the nuptials on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, October 24. “It was lovely and atmospheric and beautiful, but kind of a long time.”

Mulligan, who told Kimmel she and Mumford are “friends” with Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were among the 600 guests who watched the pair tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. George and Amal Clooney, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra and David and Victoria Beckham also attended.

“There were cameras everywhere … We were chatting with our friends and my husband was like, ‘Give [me] a kiss, babe.’ And I was like I’m not going to give you a kiss, there’s cameras,” Mulligan explained to Kimmel. “He’s like, George Clooney’s here, Elton John is here, the Beckham’s, they’re not filming us. And I was like they might be.”

It turned out the cameras did capture Mulligan and Mumford. After the ceremony, she revealed her husband was bombarded with text messages from family and friends about his moment of tiredness.



“[The ceremony] finishes and we’re allowed to turn our phones back on,” she said. “We have like 15,000 messages going, ‘Marcus you yawned on TV!’”

Kimmel then joked: “Marcus could probably parlay that into a coffee endorsement or something.”

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, have not reacted to the now-infamous yawn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child, are currently halfway through their 16-day royal tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

