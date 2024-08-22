Maren Morris isn’t shying away from sharing her “very hot and amazingly talented” celebrity crush.

“I hate to put her on the spot, but like Phoebe Bridgers?” Morris, 34, said during an interview with Cosmopolitan released on Monday, August 19. “I feel like most people would say that. So, that’s not even controversial.”

Morris continued to gush over the “Motion Sickness” singer, 30.

“She’s just beloved and very hot and amazingly talented,” said Morris. “Also, we’ve only met once. So sorry, Phoebe.”

The celeb crush reveal came while Morris was playing the magazine’s game of “Cheap Shots,” where she either answers a question or is forced to take a shot. The singer was asked which celebrity she’d like to “push over” — a reference to her recently released song “Push Me Over.”

Morris released the song as part of her Intermission EP, which dropped on August 2.

“Want you in my bed / ‘Cause I don’t need more friends / The more that you come closer / Want you to push me over,” the song’s chorus reads. “Sittin’ on the fence / Feels good bеtween my legs / The more that you comе closer / Want you to push me over.”

The track appears to be about Morris exploring her sexuality following her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage.

Morris came out as bisexual in June.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈,” Morris captioned an Instagram post taken during her RSVP Redux tour in Phoenix, Arizona. She was waving a Pride flag in some of the images.

Morris filed for divorce from Hurd in October 2023. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly in January revealed that Morris’ divorce had been finalized three months after she filed. The exes were awarded an “absolute divorce” on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. Their divorce upheld a property settlement agreement and a prenuptial agreement that had already been in place.

Morris and her ex share custody of their 4-year-old son, Hayes, and Hurd is expected to pay $2,100 in monthly child support.

The “My Church” singer told Us in February that she’s focusing on a “true reclamation of my singlehood and learning how to truly enjoy my own company, and nurture that relationship with myself” following the split.

“I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss. I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself,” she added. “I feel like this is just a perfect moment for me to make that statement.”