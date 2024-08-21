Maren Morris doesn’t regret referring to Brittany Aldean as “Insurrection Barbie.”

“I don’t really have any tweets that I’ve regretted,” Morris, 34, told Cosmopolitan on the Monday, August 19, episode of the outlet’s “Cheap Shots” series.

The country singer added, “I will say I didn’t think my ‘Insurrection Barbie’ tweet to a certain someone would have picked up so much momentum, but I stand by it.”

Morris made her famous — or infamous — social media post in August 2022 in response to comments that Brittany, wife of country singer Jason Aldean, made via Instagram.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany said at the time, leading to allegations she was transphobic.

That prompted singer Cassadee Pope to clap back on X (then Twitter), writing, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris then chimed in with her viral take.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris wrote.

Morris’ comment amassed over 1,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.

With virality, however, came criticism. Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson ripped Morris as a “fake country music singer” and a “lunatic.” Morris responded by launching “Lunatic Country Music Person” shirts, with proceeds going to Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

This isn’t the first time Morris has addressed the tweet. In 2022, she considered skipping the Country Music Awards amid her feud with Brittany.

“I don’t think I lost any fans over this,” Morris told the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve been very clear from the get-go. It sucks when artists stay quiet, stay quiet, stay quiet, and then they finally reach their breaking point and have to say something because something is so unjust or disgusting. And then they lose half their crowd because they stayed quiet.”

Brittany has weighed in on the controversy as well, challenging Morris on her commitment to “peace, love and all inclusivity” on the July 23 episode of the “Try That in a Small Town” podcast.

“She called me [Insurrection Barbie], and then she started to make fun of my business, which at the time was hair extensions,” she said. “Going back to the feminist movement, right. Aren’t you supposed to be about peace, love and all inclusivity and all the things? Why are you coming for me like that about my business?”