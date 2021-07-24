Margaret Cho: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me! 

While everyone knows Margaret Cho is multitalented (she counts actress, comedian, musician, author and fashion designer among her many job titles, after all!), there’s a lot that even the biggest fans don’t know about the Good on Paper actress.

The San Francisco native first shot to fame in the mid-’90s after creating and starring in the ABC sitcom All-American Girl. As the years went on, she proceeded to cement herself as a stand-up comedy great. On top of her impressive resume, the I’m the One That I Want author is a committed humanitarian and staunch supporter of women, Asian Americans and the LGBTQA+ community.

From her baking hobby to her allergies and favorite carb combo, the former podcast host sat down with Us Weekly to share a plethora of interesting tidbits about herself.

Ready to learn more about the comedian? Keep scrolling to learn 25 things about Cho:

1. I bake great bread, and bring it to friends.

2. I’m actually Chinese, which I found out after many years of believing I was fully Korean.

3. I speak Korean pretty well.

4. Lisa Ling and I are cousins.

5. I used to be in a children’s singing group before I started doing stand-up at 14.

6. I’m extremely allergic to dust mites so I vacuum every few hours when I’m at home.

7. I only have nine toenails.

8. I use about 10 different mosquito repellents because they will eat me alive [otherwise].

9. Vegemite is a huge part of my flavor obsessions. It’s so savory.

10. I listen to podcasts, music or audiobooks [nonstop] when I’m not working. The only time I’m silent is during meditation.

11. I talk to my cats and dogs all day long about what we are listening to.

12. I think pasta and French fries are good together.

13. I have fed a rhino pieces of apple by hand at the zoo.

14. I’m scared of snakes, but I went to a reptile convention and totally fell in love with them.

15. I love to eat croissants, but they make a huge mess.

16. I’m extremely allergic to squid and octopus.

17. My comedy partner for my early performances was Sam Rockwell.

18. I once studied to be a raw vegan chef.

19. Friendly House is my favorite charity. I am involved in many of their events.

20. My favorite color is all the colors!

21. I really love animals and have cared for rescue dogs for nearly 30 years.

22. I learned to give my cat intramuscular injections — and she doesn’t even get mad at me about it!

23. I’m trying to only wear sustainable fashion, whether it’s upcycled clothing, secondhand, vintage or even my own things. I have worn certain pieces for decades.

24. I have extremely short pinky fingers which alters my fingering on the guitar and piano.

25. Many of my tattoos are unfinished because they just hurt too much!