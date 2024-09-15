On the precipice of turning 30, Margaret Qualley cannot wait to put the craziness of her 20s in the rearview mirror.

“I think your early 20s are a mindf— for a girl,” Qualley, 29, confessed in a Sunday Times profile published on Sunday, September 15. “Early 20s in Hollywood, especially, are a total mindf—, and I think it is a testament to make it out alive.”

She continued, “I think it’s just dangerous. Wanting things and not having them is dangerous.”

Qualley, one of the daughters of actress Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley, partially attributes the landscape to the perils and pitfalls of modern dating. (For the record, Us concurs with The Substance star on that one.)

While speaking with the Times, Qualley further alluded to the “big bad boys” of her past. She famously dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf before settling down with now-husband Jack Antonoff.

“All of them, yeah, or the bosses that are trying to date you,” Margaret quipped.

Qualley and Antonoff, 40, met in 2021 at a party in New York City.

“I feel so lucky that I found him when I did,” she gushed. “I have a lot of 40-year-old single girlfriends that are just like, ‘Helloooo, what the f—? Everyone’s terrible!’”

According to Qualley, she knew from that very first moment that the Grammy-winning producer and Bleachers frontman was The One. He proposed in 2022 during a trip to Paris.

“I was so excited that I tackled him and he cut his knee, and I flipped over a chair, but it was cute,” Qualley recalled to the British newspaper, adding that they celebrated with champagne in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Qualley and Antonoff tied the knot in August 2023 in his native New Jersey, where they currently live.

“I love it so much,” Qualley said of her newfound residence, during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t know what’s not to love. You’ve got the beach, farms and you’re just so close to the city.”

As Margaret and Antonoff settle into newlywed bliss, the actress is already thinking ahead about their future family.

“I’d be thrilled with two [children],” Qualley told the Times. “I want one and then I want the other one to have a friend. My brother [Justin Qualley] and sister [Rainey Qualley] are my best friends, so I can’t imagine not having that.”