Margaret Qualley has had no problem adjusting to married life with her husband, Jack Antonoff.

The Maid actress, 29, opened up to Elle UK about the couple’s August 2023 wedding in an interview published on Wednesday, February 28.

“I think we’ve kind of been operating like a married couple since the beginning, so it wasn’t a drastic change, but I really love the security of it,” Qualley said of tying the knot with Antonoff, 39.

She joked that Antonoff wouldn’t be able to leave, even if he wanted to, now that they’ve exchanged vows.

“It would be hard for him to disentangle himself from me. I’m glad the law is involved,” she teased.

The two have been nearly inseparable since tying the knot last summer, from cuddling up at the 2024 Grammy Awards to collaborating on the music video for Antonoff’s band Bleachers’ single “Tiny Moves.” Qualley codirected the video, which shows her dancing in front of the New York City skyline.

It’s clear Qualley’s love for Antonoff runs deep as she shamelessly confessed to Elle UK that she knew right away he was The One for her.

She had the realization while gushing about Antonoff to Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard during a fitting for a haute couture show.

“I’d met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away. I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband,” she recalled to the outlet.

Ironically, Viard had been fitting her for the show’s final look, an ivory wedding gown paired with a polka dot veil and pillbox hat.

“I was talking about Jack and said to her, ‘I think I’ve just met a man I’m going to marry. And, Virginie, if I’m right, will you make me my wedding dress?’” Qualley continued. “I said, ‘Give me two years …’”

And two years was all she needed. Qualley did indeed wear the designer when she and Antonoff wed in front of close friends like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Zoë Kravitz, walking down the aisle in an ivory slip dress with a plunging neckline.

“I’ve always wanted to be married,” the Drive-Away Dolls actress swooned. “I was that girly girl who would be on a walk with my sister fantasizing about our weddings, or what our husbands would be like.”

Still, Antonoff was the inspiration behind their big lavish wedding, she said.

“He’s got so many great friends and a huge family, too,” Qualley explained. “I think [weddings] are almost as much for your family and your friends as it is for you. It was sweet and special and just the most magical day of my life.”