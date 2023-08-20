Taylor Swift continued to embrace her 1989 era when she attended Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley‘s wedding in a pale blue dress.

Swift, 34, was spotted arriving alongside pals Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum for the nuptials on Saturday, August 18. The trio pulled up to Parker’s Garage in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, for the ceremony before leaving to enjoy the reception in another location.

The trio were among the stars celebrating Qualley, 28, and Antonoff, 39, at their rehearsal dinner the night prior as well. The rehearsal dinner, held at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven, New Jersey, garnered quite a bit of attention from locals. Tons of fans gathered to try to catch a glimpse of stars during wedding festivities and police attempted to control the crowds.

Scroll down to see Swift’s wedding day looks: