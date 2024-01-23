It turns out, acting isn’t Margaret Qualley’s only talent.

The 29-year-old actress walked the runway for Chanel during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Tuesday, January 23.

Qualley looked demure in a white monochromatic look. The ensemble featured a structured white jacket with buttons down the front and a ruffled collar, a miniskirt, matching tights and black strappy heels.

Her hair was tied back from her face with a simple black bow. She wore light, minimal makeup consisting of pink lipstick, dewy skin and bold brows.

Related: Just Married! See Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Relationship Timeline Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff kept their romance under the radar before confirming their engagement in May 2022. The twosome were first linked in August 2021 following the Maid star’s brief relationships with Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf. The Bleachers singer, for his part, previously dated Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2018. Nearly two years […]

This is not the first time that Qualley has walked in a Chanel runway show. She also appeared in the French fashion house’s 2021 haute couture show. There, she wore an elegant wedding gown featuring long puff sleeves that cinched in at the waist. She carried a pink and purple bouquet and smiled at the audience through a short, thin veil.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in September 2023, Qualley opened up about the special moment. “I was really happy. It was a really special opportunity for me. I really loved doing it,” she told the publication. “Also, I had just fallen in love and I felt like it was good timing, like a good omen to be a Chanel bride — and it was, it turns out. I remember feeling shocked at how emotional I felt.”

Two years after her runway debut, in August 2023, Qualley walked down the aisle in another Chanel wedding dress — this time, her own — to marry music producer Jack Antonoff.

Related: Margaret Qualley's Dating History Through the Years Falling in love in Hollywood! While Margaret Qualley has made a name for herself as an accomplished actress, her dating history also made headlines through the years. “I’ve always dreamt of getting married. There’s a girly-girl part of me that’s thought about what my wedding would be like,” the Maid star confessed to Harper’s Bazaar in September 2021. “And […]

Her real wedding dress featured a halter neck which tied into a neat bow at the back. She paired the understated gown with white Chanel flats and wore her curly hair in a bob.

Qualley’s decision to wear a Chanel wedding gown on her big day comes as no real surprise. In addition to her runway debut in 2021, the Maid actress has also served as a Chanel ambassador since January 2023, and has appeared in several of their campaigns ever since.