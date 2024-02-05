Jack Antonoff and wife Margaret Qualley made the 2024 Grammys date night.

In a sweet snap from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, the producer, 39, and the actress, 29, coordinated in black, with Qualley looking classic in Chanel.

Antonoff was up for several awards at Sunday’s awards show, joining Taylor Swift on stage when Midnights won Album of the Year.

“I get to work with one of my best friends, a once in a generation producer, that’s Jack Antonoff. I’m so lucky,” Swift, 34, said her speech.

While Antonoff had two shots to take home Song of the Year as he collaborated with Lana Del Rey for her song “A&W” and Swift on her hit “Anti-Hero,” Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” won. “Anti-Hero” was also up for Record of the Year, but lost to Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers.”

Earlier in the evening, Antonoff won nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, marking the third year in a row as he was awarded the prize in both 2022 and 2023.

As Antonoff geared up for his big night, Qualley was by his side. The pair had an eventful 2023 as they tied the knot in Long Beach Island, New Jersey in August 2023. Their nuptials were a star-studded affair as the guest list included Swift, Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Ramos, Mae Whitman and Qualley’s mother Andie MacDowell.

“I am so happy that I found my person,” Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar in September 2023 of her wedding day. “And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

Since saying “I do,” the twosome have collaborated on a project. In addition to being a record producer extraordinaire, Antonoff is also the frontman for the band Bleachers. Qualley codirected, choreographed and starred in the band’s music video for their new song “Tiny Moves” which dropped in January. At one point in the video, Qualley and Antonoff share a sweet embrace and the singer leans his head against Qualley’s chest.

“It’s so sweet and shy,” she explained of the intimate moment during an interview with Rolling Stone published that same month. “In real life, there’s not as much nervous tension — we’re married — but in the context of the video, I think it’s nice because it feels like a meet-cute. And it’s great because he’s not an actor.”

Qualley also explained to the outlet that she was inspired to work with Antonoff for his music video because of her passion for dance.

“I just love dancing and wanted to make up a dance for one of Jack’s songs on his next album,” she said. “This song was just really poppy and fun, and it was so fun to dance to.”