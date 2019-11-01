Mariah Carey Kicks Off the Christmas Season in Hilarious Video





Trade in the pumpkins for Christmas lights! Mariah Carey officially put an end to Halloween and kicked off the Christmas season in a hilarious video posted on Twitter on Friday, November 1.

In the video, Carey, 49, falls asleep in her Halloween costume — an ’80s glam metal rocker — at 11:59 p.m. on Halloween. The camera zooms in on her phone as the clock strikes midnight on November 1. The phone lights up with a call from Santa. Carey, who has changed into Christmas pajamas, answers the phone and sings, “It’s time.” Her modern holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You, ” plays in the background as Carey lets out a joyful scream.

The singer also unveiled a 15-second clip on Twitter of previously unreleased footage from the music video.

“Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want for Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) …hope you like it!!! #MerryChristmas25,” she tweeted a few hours later.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The song, which debuted in 1994, has consistently skyrocketed to the top of the holiday charts over the years. Earlier this year, the track hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the first holiday song in 60 years to break the top 5.

Carey co-wrote the song with Walter Afanasieff, who revealed in an interview with Radio Times in 2018 that he and Carey don’t speak.

“We had a falling out,” Afanasieff, 61, said at the time. “I would have hoped that in 20 years, she would have knocked on my door, but she hasn’t, so …”

He revealed that Carey took issue with him continuing a working relationship with her first husband, music executive Tommy Mottola, after she separated from him in 1997.

“I was under an exclusive contract with him. So, she left the building — she wasn’t even on the label anymore — but I couldn’t go and work with her because he wouldn’t let me,” Afanasieff said. “So she found that to be a little bit of a slap in the face.”

Despite their falling out, Afanasieff said he still has respect for Carey. “I love Mariah Carey,” he said. “She’s the greatest thing that ever happened to me. Unfortunately, it doesn’t go both ways.”

Carey was married to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016. The former couple share 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. She is currently dating dancer Bryan Tanaka, who is 13 years her junior.