When Mariah Carey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2008, she had no plans to announce her pregnancy. However, she was left with no other option when Ellen DeGeneres handed her a glass of champagne.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” the five-time Grammy winner, 50, told Vulture in an interview published on Monday, August 31. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage.”

Carey explained that she does not “want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus,” referring to the drama surrounding DeGeneres, 62, and her talk show, which employees recently claimed is a toxic workplace. However, the “Hero” singer acknowledged she “didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Looking back on the televised interview, Carey told the website, “[There is] an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?’”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey author appeared on Ellen nearly seven months after tying the knot with Nick Cannon. When DeGeneres brought up pregnancy rumors at the time, Carey responded, “Don’t discuss that,” but the Emmy winner stood up anyway and grabbed a bottle of champagne with two flutes.

The Long Island native proceeded to tell DeGeneres that alcohol is “fattening,” adding, “I can’t believe you did this to me, Ellen. … This is peer pressure. Do you see what Ellen is doing? This is peer pressure!”

As the Finding Nemo star held up her glass for a toast, Carey said, “To the future, and for both of our futures. Who knows what they hold.” She then pretended to take a sip before joking, “It’s too early for me. I only drink after 3 p.m.”

Nearly two years later, in October 2010, the hitmaker announced that she was expecting twins. She gave birth to Moroccan and Monroe (a.k.a. Roc and Roe) in April 2011 on her and Cannon’s fourth wedding anniversary. The former couple split in December 2014 and finalized their divorce in November 2016.

After several of DeGeneres’ former and current staffers spoke out against her and her producers in July, WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into the talk show. The host has since apologized, and three producers have been ousted.

A source close to The Ellen DeGeneres Show notes to Us Weekly that Carey “appeared on the show five additional times after the 2008 appearance.”