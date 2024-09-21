Mariah Carey has returned to the stage to sell out a show just three weeks since she revealed that her mother, Patricia Carey, and her sister, Alison Carey, had both died on the same day.

On Friday, September 20, Mariah took to the stage at the Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo, Brazil for a sold-out show of approximately 43,000 people.

For the concert, Mariah wowed fans in a floor-length red gown featuring a thigh-high leg split.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Mariah. After performing at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 13, the “Fantasy” singer headed to China to perform at the Beijing Workers Stadium on September 15 and 16.

Mariah revealed she’d returned to work ahead of her slate of concerts with an Instagram video of her vocal warmup posted on September 8.

“Back at work,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!”

The “Hero” singer managed to do some sightseeing during her visit to China. On September 14, she shared photos taken at The Great Wall of China in Beijing with her two children — 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“It really is great!” she captioned the sweet snaps.

Carey, 55, announced the news of her mother and sister’s deaths in a statement to People on Monday, August 26.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” she said. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” Mariah said. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Patricia was 87 years old at the time of her death while Alison was 63.

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the icon reflected on the challenging relationships she had with her siblings and mother Patricia.

“I had to stop making myself available to be hurt by [my family],” she explained.

She continued, “I have no doubt it is emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact with my [siblings].”

Mariah had more compassion for her mother and decided to stay in contact with her by implementing boundaries.

“The situation with Pat, on the other hand, is more complicated,” she wrote. “I have reserved some room in my heart and life to hold her — but with boundaries.”

She explained, “Creating boundaries with the woman who gave birth to me is not easy — it is a work in progress.”