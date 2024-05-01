Nick Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey are celebrating the birthdays of their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in style.

Cannon, 43, shared his excitement over his eldest children — nicknamed Roc and Roe — turning 13 with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, April 30. The proud dad posted a photo of the twins rocking custom t-shirts featuring photos of their faces on them.

“Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!” he wrote. “God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind , intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!”

The comedian added, “Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!!”

Carey, 55, added her own message of love for Roc and Roe, posting a video of herself standing on a raised platform with Roe, as a 360 degree camera circled the duo. The newly minted 13-year-old was decked out in a Zendaya t-shirt, while Carey wore a bedazzled sheer tee. “Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year!! 🎉❤️❤️” she wrote.

Cannon and Carey — who were married from 2008 to 2016 — welcomed their little ones in April 2011, six months after Carey confirmed her pregnancy. Carey revealed at the time that her upcoming arrivals would be rainbow babies, noting that she suffered a miscarriage after her April 2008 wedding in the Bahamas to the Masked Singer host.

“Yes, we are pregnant. It is true,” the “Obsessed” singer told Access Hollywood in October 2010. “It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough because I’ve been trying to hold on to a shred of privacy.”

Cannon added, “It definitely brought us closer together. It strengthened our relationship so much. She handled it so well.”

Related: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Coparenting Quotes Over the Years Crushing coparenting! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been amicably raising their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, since their 2014 split. The “We Belong Together” singer gave birth to the former couple’s little ones in April 2011, six months after Carey confirmed her pregnancy. “Yes, we are pregnant. It is true,” the New York native told […]

The pair have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship over the years, with the Drumline actor gushing about his ex-wife during a March 2023 interview with The Shade Room.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he told the outlet. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and not allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Since calling it quits with Carey, Cannon has welcomed 12 children with six different women. An insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that the “We Belong Together” singer isn’t bothered by her ex-husband’s large brood.

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas,” the source shared. “There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”