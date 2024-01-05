Nick Cannon is getting some quality time with his brood.

The 43-year-old took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, January 4, to share some sweet moments with seven of his 12 children. “Had a daddy daughter date with The Powerful Queen!!!” Cannon wrote in one post alongside a photo of Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell. He then shared a snap that showed him smiling at the camera while holding the 2-year-old.

Bell and Cannon also share sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 15 months. “Young Rizzy Rise full of that Drip!! Rizzed Up!!” Cannon captioned a picture of Rise wearing a checkered jacket and a sideways baseball cap.

A selfie with his son Legendary Love was captioned, “This dude stole my whole face!” Cannon shares the 18-month-old with Bre Tiesi.

Two videos showed Cannon dancing with his 2-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. He shares the twins and 13-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

“Zion was teaching me his new dance move!!!” Cannon captioned one video, adding, “Zilly joined in as well!”

Cannon also posted a video of himself playing peekaboo with 15-month-old daughter Onyx, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, and 12-month-old Halo Marie, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.

“Fashion show ready,” he captioned the clip. “O’ Nyx Nyx Peek-a-boo game is quite Fabulous.”

Cannon finished off the series of posts with a photo of himself cradling Onyx on his lap with the caption, “All in a days work but this is All Daddy needs.”

The actor and host also shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The couple married in 2008 and split in 2014.

Cannon recently divulged that he spends $200,000 a year taking his kids to Disneyland. “Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he explained on a December 2023 episode of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club radio show. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”

Leading up to the 2023 holiday season, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that he was planning to spend lots of time with his children. “Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he said. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”