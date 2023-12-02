Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Nick Cannon Reveals How Much He Spends Taking 11 Kids to Disneyland Every Year

By
Nick Cannon Reveals How Much He Spends Taking His 12 Kids to Disneyland Every Year
Paras Griffin/WireImage/Getty Images

Nick Cannon drops a serious amount of cash to take his whole family to Disneyland every year.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon, 43, asked on the Friday, December 1, episode of The Breakfast Club radio show for Power 105.1, to which host Charlamagne tha God retorted, “A lot.”

Before confessing how much he spends, Cannon explained he used to host the iconic Christmas morning parade at the theme park from 2009 to 2019. While he worked for the company, he would get a series of “perks” including free admittance to the parks for himself and his family — which, at the time, only included his twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then,” he joked. “Every birthday and Christmas I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

Butterfly Babies! Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa Have ‘Magical’ Day With Twins

Related: See Nick Cannon's Family Photo Album With His 12 Children and Their Moms

Cannon noted that in addition to tickets for the theme park, he also pays for a chaperone, hotel rooms and other add-ons.

“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he explained while noting that the amusement park has changed a lot over the years. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”

Nick Cannon Reveals How Much He Spends Taking His 12 Kids to Disneyland Every Year
FilmMagic/Getty Images

When it was suggested that that Cannon should invest in a park “membership” he retorted, “I used to be an employee!”

“I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a n–ga up? Can I get my job back?’” Cannon quipped. “That’s one job I need back.”

Cannon is a father of 12. In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, he shares sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 14 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares daughter Onyx, 14 months, with LaNisha Cole and son Legendary Love, 17 months, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo Marie, now 11 months, in December 2022. Their late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.

One woman, beautiful elegant young lady, walking the city street.

Deal of the Day

17 Magical December Fashion Finds for Every Type of Occasion View Deal

LA Mission's Annual Christmas Feed-the-Homeless Event, Washington, United States - 24 Dec 2022

Related: Nick Cannon’s Big Family! What His Partners Have Said About His Parenting

As the holiday season approaches, Cannon has shared he plans to spend time with all his little ones for Christmas.

“Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, November 25. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”

In this article

1251219014nick_cannon_290x206

Nick Cannon

More Stories