Nick Cannon drops a serious amount of cash to take his whole family to Disneyland every year.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon, 43, asked on the Friday, December 1, episode of The Breakfast Club radio show for Power 105.1, to which host Charlamagne tha God retorted, “A lot.”

Before confessing how much he spends, Cannon explained he used to host the iconic Christmas morning parade at the theme park from 2009 to 2019. While he worked for the company, he would get a series of “perks” including free admittance to the parks for himself and his family — which, at the time, only included his twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then,” he joked. “Every birthday and Christmas I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

Related: See Nick Cannon's Family Photo Album With His 12 Children and Their Moms Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of 12 children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]

Cannon noted that in addition to tickets for the theme park, he also pays for a chaperone, hotel rooms and other add-ons.

“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he explained while noting that the amusement park has changed a lot over the years. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”

When it was suggested that that Cannon should invest in a park “membership” he retorted, “I used to be an employee!”

“I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a n–ga up? Can I get my job back?’” Cannon quipped. “That’s one job I need back.”

Cannon is a father of 12. In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, he shares sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 14 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares daughter Onyx, 14 months, with LaNisha Cole and son Legendary Love, 17 months, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo Marie, now 11 months, in December 2022. Their late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.

Related: Nick Cannon’s Big Family! What His Partners Have Said About His Parenting His ladies! Nick Cannon has lots of love for his large family, but what do all of his partners have to say about his unique approach to parenting? Cannon and Mariah Carey were married from 2008 to 2014 and the pair share fraternal twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, who were born in 2011. The […]

As the holiday season approaches, Cannon has shared he plans to spend time with all his little ones for Christmas.

“Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, November 25. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”