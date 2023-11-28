Nick Cannon is ready for his “favorite time of the year” and bringing joy to all of his 11 children.
“Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” The Masked Singer host, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, November 25, while backstage at the Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”
Cannon will be very busy this holiday season spending time with his children and their mothers.
He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 14 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares daughter Onyx, 14 months, with LaNisha Cole and son Legendary Love, 17 months, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo Marie, now 11 months, in December 2022. Their late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.
Cannon previously admitted that having several children with different mothers poses a tremendous time management problem.
“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during a December 2022 interview on The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. “One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”
In May, the TV and radio host also revealed another difficulty he faced when he mixed up the names of his kids’ moms on his Mother’s Day cards.
“I tried my best, I really did,” he said on his radio show, The Daily Cannon. “I was doing handwritten messages from the heart. So, then as I’m writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up.”
Cannon revealed on Saturday that he has another new project to add to his roster, which already includes his daily radio show, hosting The Masked Singer and his Wild ‘N Out show on MTV.
“We got a new show that we’re launching with VH1 called Future Superstars; it’s really about all the next generation of talent,” Cannon told ET. “I’ve been kind of cultivating a lot of the young talent here, as well as launching that show.”
In the new reality series, Cannon mentors up-and-coming musical artists. He described his role as being a “curator lending a platform to the next generation of superstars.”
Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars airs on VH1 Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.