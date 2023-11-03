Mariah Carey has nothing but love for Britney Spears after being mentioned in the pop star’s bombshell memoir.

Carey, 54, appeared on the Thursday, November 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to ring in the Christmas season and talk about her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which tops the charts year after year.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked Carey for her thoughts on Spears’ book, The Woman in Me, the Queen of Christmas gave a glowing response.

“I love her, actually,” Carey gushed.

Kimmel proceeded to read the passage in question to Carey, who was hearing it for the first time. “I knocked on Mariah Carey’s dressing room door. She opened it and out poured the most beautiful, otherworldly light,” Spears, 41, wrote, describing an interaction she had with Carey in the early 2000s. “You know how we all have ring lights now? Well, more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights.”

When Kimmel asked her whether Spears’ recollection was true, Carey replied, “Of course I had a ring light. By the way, I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of a ring light because for me, I don’t like under lighting. It’s very specific.”

She added: “That’s super sweet what Britney said about me.”

Spears further details Carey’s response when she asked her for a photo. “‘This is my side. I want you to stand here so I can get my good side, girl,’” Spears wrote “She kept saying that in her deep, beautiful voice: ‘My good side, girl. My good side, girl.’ I did everything Mariah Carey told me to do and we took the photo.”

Spears joked that Carey “was completely right about everything” adding that their pic “looked incredible.” She added, “I know I won an award that night, but I couldn’t even tell you what it was. The perfect photo with Mariah Carey was the real prize.”

Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, which was published on October 24, was an instant success and sold 1 million copies in its first week. In the book, she shares surprising revelations about her life and career and mentions countless celebrities, such as her ex Justin Timberlake, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and fellow Mickey Mouse Club alums Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

The book was written before Spears’ now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August after 14 months of marriage. In the latest issue of Us Weekly, a source exclusively revealed that Spears wants to write a second memoir to address what went wrong in their relationship.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” the source told Us. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”