Talk about being tech-savvy. Mariah Carey’s son, Moroccan, knows the Internet like the back of his hand. In fact, the talented youngster figured out how to buy a dog online!

“My son is like a technological genius. By the way, he ordered a dog the other day,” the Grammy winner said during her Wednesday, June 6, visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He went with his father, because I have to control them with the iPads because otherwise, he literally charged $5,000 on Amazon. He figures everything out. He’s like, ‘Let me do it.’”

Moroccan, 7, took his skills to the next level when he made a rather shocking purchase. “The other night, apparently he was with [my ex-husband] Nick [Cannon] and he ordered a dog,” she explained. “And they called him and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready.’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t order a damn dog.’ We have enough dogs, that’s the point.”

When Kimmel, 50, asked the Mariah’s World alum if the dog arrived, she cleared the air as to the pooch’s whereabouts: “The dog’s been canceled.”

She added that Moroccan and his twin Monroe, 7, already “have dogs, they have pets, they have fish! They have everything they need.”

Carey and her little ones are huge animal advocates. Back in December, PETA honored her with their “Angel for Animals” award for promoting adoption in her animated flick, All I want for Christmas Is You. The “We Belong Together” crooner is also a proud pet parent to eight lucky canines.

