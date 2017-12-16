Anything but tasteful. Mario Batali is facing major backlash after he included a recipe in a statement apologizing for sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

In a mea culpa sent through his newsletter on Friday, December 15, the celebrity chef started out by writing, “As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior.”

“I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and I take full responsibility,” he continued. “Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you — my fans — I would never have a forum to expound on this. I will work every day to regain your respect and trust.”

At the end of the statement, Batali, 57, added: “In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite,” with a link to the recipe.

His tip did not win over the masses, with many taking to Twitter to slam him for including the recipe. One Twitter user wrote, “‘Sorry for being a serial sexual predator. Here’s a recipe for cinnamon rolls.’ You can’t make this s—t up.” Another tweeted, “You know @MarioBatali is very serious about changing his behavior because he included a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls along with his apology for sexually assaulting women.”

"Sorry for being a serial sexual predator. Here's a recipe for cinnamon rolls." You can't make this shit up. https://t.co/bEvXaCLid8 — ✨Yael Grauer✨ (@yaelwrites) December 16, 2017

You know @MarioBatali is very serious about changing his behavior because he included a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls along with his apology for sexually assaulting women. pic.twitter.com/BLT2nyQLX8 — subtle cheddar (@shitfoodblogger) December 15, 2017

Mario Batali is trash for promoting delish ass cinnamon rolls while apologizing for being a damn creep. pic.twitter.com/ZM2SnHch14 — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) December 16, 2017

Whitney Cummings also tweeted, “Mario Batali ‘apologized’ for sexually harassing women then provided a cinnamon roll recipe. ‘Women, sorry I degraded you, now get back in the kitchen and cook bitch,’” before quipping, “If you make the cinnamon rolls Mario Batali included in his “apology”, I am interested in making a documentary about you.”

Mario Batali “apologized” for sexually harassing women then provided a cinnamon roll recipe. “Women, sorry I degraded you, now get back in the kitchen and cook bitch.” — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 16, 2017

if you make the cinnamon rolls Mario Batali included in his "apology", I am interested in making a documentary about you. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 16, 2017

As previously reported, ABC fired Batali from The Chew after reviewing sexual harassment allegations made against him earlier this week. In a report by Eater published on Monday, December 11, one female alleged that Batali rubbed her breasts with his bare hands at an event after she spilled wine on her shirt when someone bumped into her. Three other women, who worked for Batali, accused him of inappropriate contact. He later apologized in a statement to Eater, in which he said his “behavior was wrong and there are no excuses.”

Target and Walmart have since announced plans to drop Batali’s products from their stores. “The recent sexual misconduct allegations against Mario Batali are unacceptable,” Walmart in a statement obtained by Fox News. “We’re ending our relationship with Batali and will discontinue our business with his brand.”

