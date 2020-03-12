Puppy makes seven! Mario Lopez showed off his newest family member in a cute Instagram video on Wednesday, March 11.

“The Lopez Family just keeps growing,” Lopez, 46, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a clip of his loved ones hugging their new dog. “We want to introduce our newest member of the family…Oscar DeLaHoya Lopez! #TeamLopez #Frenchie #GoldenBoyDog.”

The Saved By the Bell alum shares three children, daughter Gia, 9, and sons, Dominic, 6, and Santino, 8 months, with wife Courtney Mazza. They already have a dog named Julio César Chávez López, but now there’s another bulldog in the crew.

“Lopez fam bam here with a very important announcement. We decided we are going to expand the family, right guys?” the Extra host said in the celebratory video. “Please welcome the newest member of familia Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya Lopez. Yay! There he is.”

He explained that the squad “always name the doggies after great fighters,” so the pup is named for the professional boxer who is from California, like Lopez himself.

“It’s all love,” he said after asking his family how life with their puppy was going.

On Thursday, March 12, the Holiday in Handcuffs star celebrating his youngest son, Santino, turning 8 months old by sharing a photo of him with all of the dogs in their home.

“Santino is 8 months old today! Here they are, Sonny, Julio, & Oscar. The 3 Hermanos,” Lopez captioned the photo via Instagram. “Looks like he’s wearing ‘em out! #LopezBoys.”

Growing his family has always been a priority for the Access Hollywood host, who told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019 that “I’d like to keep going if it was up to me” when it comes to having more kids.

“I’m not the one having them,” Lopez admitted to Us, months after he and his wife welcomed their third child. “So, maybe she had a change of heart! Maybe she’s gonna surprise me with another Christmas present. We’ve got a 4-month-old at home, so I say if we’re gonna do it, let’s just keep it going.”

When it comes down to it, the California native is just happy to have “healthy, beautiful ones” running around his home.