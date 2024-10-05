Actress Marisa Abela was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 23.

“I was literally in a hospital bed when episode one [of my BBC1 show Industry] aired,” Abela, now 27, told The Times of London in a Saturday, October 5, profile. “And it was [during the] COVID [pandemic], so I was in the burns unit because there was no space for me in the ICU.”

Abela had undergone both surgery and a radioactive iodine treatment, in which patients must swallow medication in either pill or liquid form before isolating in a room lined with lead for 24 hours. RAI therapy then uses a low dose of radiation to help treat thyroid cancer.

“It is mental. A sort of nuclear physicist in an astronaut suit gives you this box and you unscrew the box and tip it up and this pulsating neon tablet goes into you — like something from the opening of The Simpsons,” Abela recalled. “And then this man, standing on the other side of the room, points a sort of gun thing at you to see how nuclear you are and it goes like, ‘Bbbbrrrrrrr’ and he’s like, ‘Yup, good to go,’ and he runs out of the room. And you’re just left there thinking, ‘This is in my body. How has someone just given this to me?’”

Once Abela was able to return home, she struggled to accept the toll that the treatment had taken on her body.

“When I first went to the bathroom after surgery and I saw myself in the mirror, I thought, ‘That’s it, my career is over,’ because [my neck] was stapled, bloody,” Abela said in Saturday’s profile. “It wasn’t pretty at all and the scar is big. [I couldn’t] imagine ever playing a character where her description isn’t, ‘And she has this big scar on her neck.’”

Abela has since been in remission and seldom discusses her cancer battle, but it still shifted her outlook on life.

“There’s a distrust within your body that I really wouldn’t wish on anyone. This thing existed inside me for years without me knowing it was there — and that has changed my relationship with my body,” she confessed to The Times. “I’m really not an ‘everything happens for a reason’ kind of person, and I don’t think that should happen to anyone, but I think that it does mean that you have a real perspective on what is important and what’s not.”

Going through the illness, in particular, helped Abela realize how “important” her career is to her. (She recently played Amy Winehouse in May’s Back to Black biopic, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.)

“I enjoy it so much, but when, for example, something like playing Amy — where things can go crazy and people have their opinions before anyone’s even seen it — I’ve been through more than that and I understand what my priorities are,” Abela said. “I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me, but fundamentally my priority is trying to maintain a healthy body. When you’re on cancer wards, you’re seeing things that are so bleak and so sad and it really does just put everything into perspective.”