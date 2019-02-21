Nothing could keep them apart! Mark Consuelos divulged details of how he fixed his relationship with wife Kelly Ripa when it was hanging by a thread.

The Riverdale star, 47, opened up about splitting from the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 48, a week before their May 1996 wedding. “We both had to meet and do an appearance on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee,” he said during the Wednesday, February 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We were pushing furniture on [stage] for a ‘Queen for the Day’ Mother’s Day special, and when we were together, she wouldn’t talk to me and that made me go crazy.”

Consuelos did not let Ripa’s vow of silence deter him, though. “So I followed her in Central Park. I stalked her,” he joked. “And then we went back to my place and then we got married the next day.”

The Pitch alum also shared that he knew “pretty early on” that his All My Children costar was The One, even though he was hesitant to make a move. “We would go out with groups of people from work and slowly each date would go that the groups started getting smaller and smaller until it was just us two,” he recalled. “I was shy. I wasn’t very aggressive that way.”

Ripa previously revealed that she and Consuelos split a week before eloping in Vegas. “Right before we got married, we broke up,” she said during a July 2018 episode of the “Comments by Celebs” podcast. “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped.”

She continued: “He popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of Regis and Kathie Lee. It was their Mother’s Day special. They were pretaping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favorite characters on All My Children.”

The Hope & Faith alum also happened to remember the specifics that her husband pointed out on Watch What Happens Live. “She wanted to meet us, and I think we drove out a new car or pushed out a new pool table or something,” she said. “She got a present from her kids and we brought it out to her. … It all is so connected.”

The couple share sons Michael, 21, Joaquin, 15, and daughter Lola, 17.

