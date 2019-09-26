Mark Ronson Apologizes for Sapiosexual Comments





Misunderstanding? Mark Ronson has apologized for saying he is sapiosexual, a person who is sexually attracted to intelligence, after saying he identified as the sexual orientation in an interview with Good Morning Britain on September 19.

“I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it,” the music producer, 44, clarified in an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday, September 25.

The entertainer explained that while backstage waiting for his interview, he was told the show was doing a segment on sapiosexuality. When he was asked for his opinion on it, Ronson confessed that he wasn’t familiar with the term.

He told Rolling Stone the word was defined to him as, “when you’re attracted to intelligence.” The “Uptown Funk” producer responded, “That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?”

Ronson said the show’s hosts took his comments further than he expected.

“And they were like basically like, ‘OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that’s great,’” he added. “And then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus’ dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it.”

At first, the Grammy winner wasn’t concerned about his comments because he thought people would understand his meaning in the context of the interview.

“But that’s not what happens on Twitter anymore,” he said. “It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

During his Good Morning Britain appearance, host Kate Harraway asked Ronson, “Now we know you are single, and Mark has got very involved in our debate backstage, you are identifying as a man who likes intellect?”

The entertainer separated from his wife, French actress Joséphine de La Baume, in 2017.

“Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it,” he responded. “We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like, I identify as sapiosexual.”

