Doing good! Mark Wahlberg‘s Performance Inspired brand has teamed up with Accelerate‘s active lifestyle marketplace and community LifeToGo to help out students and teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies announced on Tuesday, September 22, that they have already donated 1.3 million disposable face masks to schools in 13 different states.

Wahlberg, 49, recorded a special video message thanking essential workers and teachers.

“You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities,” he said in the clip, which has been shared on social media. “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. To show our support, my company Performance Inspired bionutrition has partnered with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country. Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and for your families and please know your efforts are much appreciated. God bless you, stay safe. Thank you and you’re always in my thoughts and my prayers.”

“At Accelerate, we value our long-standing partnerships with our retail partners and wanted to show support for the schools in their communities with our face mask donation,” said Accelerate chief executive officer David Parry.

LifeToGo and Performance Inspired identified schools in need and have sent disposable 3-ply masks to institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati and San Antonio as well as Bentonville, Arizona; Boise, Idaho; Chicago; Cincinnati; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Lakeland, Florida; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Quincy, Massachusetts; Rochester, New York; Salisbury, North Carolina; and Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education,” Wahlberg said.

LifeToGo and Performance Inspired have also posted billboards in the same areas featuring the Patriots Day actor thanking essential workers.

“With the help of Mark and Performance Inspired, we hope that the billboards also show our appreciation for the essential workers who are bravely stepping up to the challenges created by the pandemic everyday,” said Accelerate chief business officer Trey Holder.