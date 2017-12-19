Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault scandal affected his All the Money in the World costar Mark Wahlberg’s life off set.

As previously reported, Spacey had been removed from Ridley Scott’s completed film amid the sexual assault allegations against the actor, and was replaced by Christopher Plummer. According to Variety, the cast – including Wahlberg and Michelle Williams – and crew unanimously agreed to reshoot all scenes that previously included Spacey.

“It’s obviously unique circumstances, but the thing for me that was difficult was that I was preparing to do another film and I had a whole holiday plan with my family and my wife,” Wahlberg told Us Weekly and other reporters at the film’s Beverly Hills premiere on Monday, December 18. “All of those things were altered, but those things happen. We had to finish the film and so we were able to do that. The only person that could have pulled it off was Ridley Scott. It was certainly something different.”

“We had to cancel our Thanksgiving and tell all of our family members that they couldn’t come,” he continued. “And then we had Thanksgiving on Friday. We’ll have a wonderful Thanksgiving next year.”

As previously reported, actor Anthony Rapp claimed in an interview with BuzzFeed News on October 29 that the two-time Oscar winner made sexual advances toward him in 1985 when Rapp was 14 years old. Less than a week later, eight current and former House of Cards employees came forward to CNN to allege that Spacey had sexually harassed or assaulted them. On November 8, Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV news anchor, claimed Spacey sexually assaulted her then-18-year-old son Will Little at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

A studio source previously told Us Weekly it was Scott’s decision to recast Spacey in his film, and the studio was supportive of the choice. Despite the last-minute changes, the insider added that they were committed to keeping the film’s original December 22 release date.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!