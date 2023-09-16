Marlo Thomas was only in three episodes of Friends, but one star left a lasting impression.

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribiani, was scripted to kiss the Emmy winner in one episode of the NBC comedy — but he wasn’t about to smooch the iconic actress without getting her consent.

“When I played Rachel’s mom on Friends, Matt LeBlanc was [supposed] to kiss me,” Thomas, 85, exclusively reveals in Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature. “Before the scene, Matt shyly asked my permission to really lay one on me. So cute!”

If only all the men in her life were so polite. Thomas — whose latest collaboration with Williams Sonoma is available now — also revealed her most mortifying moment was when her dad, late comic Danny Thomas, told a personal anecdote about her on national television.

“The most embarrassing moment of my childhood was when my father described my training bra on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” Thomas tells Us.

Scroll down for more things fans might not know about Thomas:

2. I don’t own a microwave. Anything that makes a baked potato in 5 minutes will kill you.

3. I never think of death until I watch cable and see all the ways I can die.

4. I first met my husband [Phil Donahue] as a guest on his talk show. We flirted like mad.

5. As a kid, we all traveled to stay with my dad at whatever hotel where he was headlining. I was 18 before I realized every hotel room didn’t have a piano in it.

6. If you point me in the right direction, I can actually pilot a yacht.

7. I turned down Rosemary’s Baby. Thought it was going to be some shlocky horror movie.

8. When I was growing up, we always had at least two comedians at our dinner table.

9. My earliest acting roles were a Hawaiian, an Arab terrorist and a Chinese mail-order bride — until I became the girl next door.

10. If it’s chocolate, I’ll eat it.

11. As a little girl, I was constantly furious that the princesses in my storybooks were all blondes.

12. When I’m touring with a play, my post-performance dinner is always straight from the hotel minibar: Snickers and an Amstel Light.

13. My godmother was Loretta Young.

15.If I had to do it all over again, I’d be a stand-up comedian.

16. I graduated college as an English teacher but thought better of it, for the kids’ sake.

17. I’m not sure what 6 o’clock means to you. To me, it means champagne.

18. When I moved in with Phil and his sons, they had their names on their jockey shorts. It was the first time I was with a man who had “Dad” on his underwear.

19. My 70-year-old grandmother played the drums in a beer garden in Pasadena.

20. I’m the fastest reader of anyone I know. And if the book is good, I’m a Nascar driver.

21. I binged the second season of White Lotus in one day.

22. As a Beverly Hills kid, we lived down the street from Elizabeth Taylor and watched her drive off in her bridal gown to her first of eight weddings.

23. My father loved my college boyfriend so much that he gave him a pickup truck — after we broke up.

24. I have a mental block on where apostrophes are supposed to go on S-words.

25. If I was stranded on a desert island with one other person, [it’d be] Jerry Seinfeld. I just want to laugh.