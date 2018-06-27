Married at First Sight stars Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley have called it quits after less than a year of marriage, a source close to the pair confirms to Us Weekly, adding that the breakup happened “a while ago.”

The former couple joined the cast of the Lifetime reality series in season 6, which premiered in January. During the April 24 finale, they chose to stay married despite their frequent arguments and differing lifestyles.

“We’ve been trying to figure out if we are going to still stay together, but decision day is around the corner and it’s hard for her. It’s hard for me sometimes,” the Boston firefighter, 29, confessed to his parents, who have been marred for nearly 40 years, in the episode. “We have to be on the same page, and sometimes I feel like we are missing each other.”

Buckley said earlier in the season that he wouldn’t be “heartbroken at all” if he and the sales representative, also 29, divorced. But he seemed open to the idea of reconciling by the finale.

“I got married at first sight to find love and to find that person that I am always going to be with, and more than anything, I want to stay married. But the rest of my life is at risk,” he told his parents. “When we start fighting, it gets kind of out of control and it’s just like now we are all of a sudden jumping to the end conclusion. We don’t know if this is something we are going to want for the rest of our lives.”

Married at First Sight season 7 premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

