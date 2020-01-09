Bride-to-be! Martha Hunt announced on Wednesday, January 8, that she and Jason McDonald are engaged.

“I have a secret,” the model, 30, captioned an Instagram slideshow. In the first photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel held a finger to her lips with her engagement ring on full display. She followed it up with a cuddling photo with the photographer and a PDA beach picture.

“Ringing in 2020 with my fiancé,” the North Carolina native wrote.

A few of Hunt’s fellow VS model pals commented on the social media reveal. “Arggggggh finally!! So happy for you!! Congratulations love,” Josephine Skriver wrote, while Lily Aldridge added, “Yayyyyyyy congratulations you two love birds!!!!!!”

As for McDonald, he used a sweet black-and-white photo of their dog to announce the news. The pooch had Hunt’s engagement ring clipped to his collar, as well as a heart charm, reading, “J + M. 1-5-20.”

The couple, who often collaborate professionally, have kept their relationship private since meeting in 2015 on the set of a photo shoot. Hunt does, however, share photos of McDonald on social media, most recently posting a selfie with the caption: “Grateful for this hunk.”

In August 2017, the Free People spokesmodel opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about what she does to feel sexy. “A bath helps along with any kind of oil, candles, and good music,” Hunt told Us at the time. ”I definitely put on a certain kind of music. I love Frank Ocean. Also a good pair of high heels. That goes really well with lingerie. … I feel my sexiest when I’m wearing matching lingerie. Even if it’s under my clothes, it’s an empowering feeling knowing that I have it on.”

She dished on her top color choices, telling Us: “Personally, my favorite is black, but my next favorite would be red, but red is for special occasions.”