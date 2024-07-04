Martha Stewart Fires Back at 'Harsh Judgment' of Maine Home Decor

Martha Stewart is defending the transformation of the living room in her Maine vacation home after receiving “harsh” criticism from social media followers.

“I rarely read all the comments that come in after I post, but because I was so happy at the transformation of my Maine living room, I did go through many of the comments and was surprised at the harsh judgment so many displayed!!!” Stewart wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3, to caption a photo of her updated space.

The celebrity chef said she and her “Maine helpers” only spent “three hours” swapping out the furniture, explaining, “We were pleased that the pieces actually fit the room and were proportionate to the large size of the space. [This] was not a ‘decorator’s’ professional installation. It was an attempt to change quickly and efficiently.”

Stewart agreed that a full room makeover would take much more time, promising she would add more details.

“Making a house a home — or a room a beautiful livable space — takes a lot more than three hours,” her post continued. “Of course, there will be color, plants, mirrors, a new rug or two and other art and objects Stay tuned!!!! And by the way, the birds are chromo lithographs by Carroll Tyson known as the ‘6 Audubon of Maine’ — so beautiful!”

The room featured 11 large drawings of various birds surrounding a brick fireplace. Stewart added various cream-colored chairs and couches with black detailing into the sizable space, which featured several smaller seating areas.

Stewart purchased her vacation home, called Skylands, located in Seal Harbor, Maine, in 1997. Originally built in 1925 for auto executive Edsel Ford, the sprawling estate features 12 bedrooms and a pink granite driveway, according to her website.

The author has kept most of the charm of the original home, which may come as no surprise as the estate was sold with nearly everything included, like the linens and the Fords’ silver and glassware.

“I didn’t have to buy a plate,” Martha told Architectural Digest in 2017 about purchasing Skylands. “Although I’ve certainly added my fair share.”

Despite any internet criticism, Stewart will most likely always keep the classic charm of Skylands, telling AD, “I look at myself as the caretaker of an American treasure.”