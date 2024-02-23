Martin Scorsese praised wife Helen Morris for her “fortitude” and “strength” amid her 30-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Scorsese, 81, chose Morris as the person who made him who he is today during an appearance on James Corden’s SiriusXM podcast, “This Life of Mine with James Corden.”

“I find that her strength is something … I’ve never seen such strength like that in a person and such a fortitude and a positive way of approaching life under the worst of circumstances. Very bad circumstance,” the Oscar-winning director said of his spouse.

The filmmaker met Morris, a book editor, while they worked on a companion book to his 1997 movie Kundun about Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. They wed in 1999.

Scorsese added that Morris’ disposition amid her health struggles becomes even more

inspiring as he gets older.

“I should say, that’s what happens. It’s been 30 years, 35 years or whatever with the illness, and so when I think I, you know, I’m not feeling well or something, I look over there and see her rally herself together,” the Killers of the Flower Moon director continued.

While the Wolf of Wall Street director tries to keep the darker parts of life lightened up with humor, he acknowledged that his wife’s battle with Parkinson’s has impacted his outlook.

My complaining is part of my creating and it’s usually self-deprecating. Make it funny. Doesn’t mean it ain’t serious, but it is funny at the same time,” he explained. “My complaining, I find, is nothing compared to what the suffering that a condition like that does, and so we live with it and it changes how you perceive life and everything around you.”

Although Scorsese is in his “golden years,” he doesn’t plan to stop doing what he loves professionally.

“[The next project] could be your last picture. You don’t know,” he said. “You don’t know what’s gonna happen to you in life when the time comes and if Killers of the Flower Moon is that last one, OK. I’ll sign that.”

He assured, “I hope I have plans for a bunch more if I can get there and pull it all together. I think I’d love to continue as much as possible.”