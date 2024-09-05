Mary Bonnet got candid about her love life in her new memoir — recalling one relationship with an unnamed MLB player and detailing a toxic marriage.

“I changed the names,” the Selling Sunset star, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively of her exes included in Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice. “I changed the names of everybody.”

Bonnet explained that she did not “want to cause” harm by revealing anyone’s true identities. “I’m just telling my story,” she added. One part of her story included a fling with an unnamed baseball player, whom Bonnet thought was getting a divorce. She recalls watching one of his games on TV and seeing the athlete’s wife in the crowd, which is why things between them ended.

“I refused to be the other woman,” Bonnet wrote. The Netflix star — who recalled another short fling with LFO’s Brad Fischetti — also got real about her second husband.

Bonnet recalled meeting the main, whom she referred to as “Drew” in the book, in 2008. Things moved fast with the former couple getting engaged within a year and getting married six months later.

“That was hard because I didn’t want to say anything that was damaging to him because a lot of people didn’t know how bad it was,” Bonnet told Us of their marriage. “I kept everything quiet. But I also wanted other women [to] know. I hear so many times, ‘I’ll probably take him back’ and ‘He said he is not going to do it anymore.’ That’s the new benchmark and every time it’s going to get worse.”

During their marriage, Bonnet did get pregnant with twins — but suffered a miscarriage.

“We did in vitro and got pregnant with twin girls. I miscarried the first one around six or seven weeks, then the other one right before 10 weeks. It’s just something you deal with and get through,” she told Us. “You just have to believe that there’s a reason for everything. I would still be tied to that ex and who knows what that would be like for the girls. I just try to [find] a silver lining.”

After dealing with several relationship ups and downs throughout her life, Bonnet has finally found true love with husband Romain Bonnet, whom she’s been married to since 2018.

“He treats every woman with respect. There’s nothing in him that could ever do something to hurt me, ever,” she gushed. “He’s stubborn, but he is consistent and loving. He’s my rock.”

For more from Mary Bonnet, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly and watch the video above. Her book Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice will be released on Tuesday, September 24.