Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald revealed that her ongoing fertility journey has gotten “complicated” as she and husband Romain Bonnet plan for another round of IVF.

“I have had an MRI scan, a full body scan and I have to have a surgery on my uterus,” Fitzgerald, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at a Los Angeles party celebrating her and her husband’s Bella Magazine cover on Tuesday, April 9. “It’s gonna be an interesting process. It’s not going to be as easy as we thought it would.”

Fitzgerald went on to say that she’s “OK” with everything that’s going on in terms of her fertility.

“I’ve had plenty of time to process and, in the beginning, it wasn’t easy. I think that I’ve really taken a stance, and it’s become a passion of mine to raise awareness for women’s issues,” the Netflix star continued. “I think it’s so common now. So, I’m being very forward on that front. But when it comes to myself, there’s not a lot I can do about it. Whatever happens, happens but in the meantime, I’m going to try to help other women.”

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives. When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on gossip with their coworkers — especially the […]

Fitzgerald revealed via Instagram in March 2023 that she suffered a septic miscarriage. “We did get pregnant and unfortunately that didn’t work out,” she wrote at the time, revealing that she underwent surgery. The pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage were showcased on Selling Sunset season 7, which premiered in November 2023.

She told Us on Tuesday that there hasn’t been “any downside” to sharing her fertility journey so publicly.

“I’ve already been open and, you know, it doesn’t change who I am,” she added. “Although it feels like that as a woman, it doesn’t really change your worth.”

Bonnet, 30, has taken on the role of supportive husband, staying by his wife’s side through it all. (Fitzgerald and Bonnet got married in October 2019.)

Related: Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet's Relationship Timeline A Netflix love story. Selling Sunset has had a core relationship anchoring the real estate drama since season 1 with Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, which makes sense since the two met while looking at homes. “Romain flew out to look at some homes in the area and I was his agent!” Fitzgerald revealed to […]

“Obviously, she has to take care of herself and then make sure that everything is good,” he shared exclusively with Us on Tuesday. “I don’t want to put any pressure. Obviously, if it happens, that would be great. … We’re gonna see how it goes.”

Tuesday’s event celebrated Fitzgerald and Bonnet’s Bella Magazine cover, which the couple said was “so much fun” to shoot. (The couple’s fellow Selling Sunset stars Jason Oppenheim and Nicole Young were also there to celebrate the occasion.)

“We finally got to just relax and do this old school Hollywood kind of shoot,” Fitzgerald gushed. Bonnet added, “The whole team was amazing. [We were] just really comfortable.”

Reporting by Kevin Zelman