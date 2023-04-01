Opening up. Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet, suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage after their Bali honeymoon.

“We did get pregnant and unfortunately that didn’t work out,” the Selling Sunset star, 41, said in an emotional Friday, March 31, Instagram video. “On top of the miscarriage, I also had what they apparently call a septic miscarriage, so I had to go into surgery for that.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a septic miscarriage occurs when an infection develops in the uterus and requires immediate surgery and care.

“I guess the reason why … I’m speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this and it is not easy,” the Netflix personality concluded her video. “I needed a minute [to process it] and it has been rough, to say the least, but there’s still hope.”

Fitzgerald — who shares son Austin, 26, with a past partner — and Bonnet, 29, tied the knot in October 2019. Nearly three years later, the twosome have been candid about their hopes to expand their brood.

“I’m very open about it. We did a round of embryo freezing, it didn’t work. We need to do another one, we started another round,” the Oppenheim Group realtor exclusively told Us Weekly at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022 of their fertility journey. “But I think on [Selling Sunset] season 6, you’ll see why, what happened. We didn’t get to finish that one so now we’re just kind of just trying naturally.”

Fitzgerald and the model’s fertility struggles have also brought them closer as a couple. “He’s like, ‘Come on, we need to try more! Practice makes perfect.’ So, we’re not being crazy about it or anything, but we’re just trying naturally,” she quipped to Us at the time. “Then, when things slow down we’ll do another round if it doesn’t work naturally.”

The reality TV star added at the time: “[Romain] will be incredible. He is going to be the most amazing dad. I had some reservations going into it, because I did it on my own [last time], but he’s going to be amazing. He’s so loving and responsible and thoughtful, so he’s going to be great with a kid.”

After Fitzgerald and the France native returned from their belated Balinese honeymoon in January, they initially kept quiet about the pregnancy loss.

“It’s not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is OK. I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone,” the South Dakota native captioned her Friday upload. “I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated. I have been asked some questions and finally found it within me to address this. We won’t be giving up … and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone, please know we are in this together. Hang in there.”

Several of Fitzgerald’s Selling Sunset costars offered their support, including Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Brett Oppenheim, Maya Vander and Amanza Smith. Bonnet also shared an encouraging message to his wife.

“It’s just the beginning of our journey my princess and I promise I will always be here to support you every step of the way ❤️❤️,” he replied via Instagram comment on Friday.