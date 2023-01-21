Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald: Inside A Day in My Life

Mary Fitzgerald is just like Us! The Selling Sunset star, 42, is focused on her physical health, work — and making sure she gets her daily dose of caffeine.

“I immediately make some coffee,” Fitzgerald tells Us Weekly about her beeline to the kitchen first thing in the a.m. before working on her fitness. “After a cup of joe, I usually head straight into my morning workout. I typically use my exercise bike, but sometimes I enjoy lifting weights.”

Next, it’s all about finding her balance before work can begin — and the California resident makes sure to fully unplug to find peace. “I love my meditation station. And try to incorporate this into my days as much as possible,” she shares.

Once she’s achieved her zen, the L.A. realtor is ready to get down to business — and show some listings for The Oppenheim Group.

While Fitzgerald is the longest member to reign on the Oppenheim staff — and a top-ranked luxury real estate agent – her time on Selling Sunset has heavily focused on her personal life as well as her professional one.

The South Dakota native and her husband, Romain Bonnet, have helped anchor the Netflix series since it premiered in March 2019. The twosome, who met while the 29-year-old French model was looking at homes, are a fitting focal point for the real estate-based show.

“Romain flew out to look at some homes in the area and I was his agent!” Fitzgerald revealed to Women’s Health in August 2020. “We hit it off from there. His modeling agency encouraged him to relocate because of all the bookings in the L.A. area.”

In March 2018, just a few months into filming season 1 of Selling Sunset, the duo secretly wed in a civil union ceremony. Us confirmed in August 2020 that the couple were already married before Bonnet proposed at the end of the show’s first season and before their season 2 wedding. However, the stars’ representative said no one knew the two made things official that early.

“They chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” the rep told Us at the time. “In their minds, they weren’t properly until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

In March 2022, Fitzgerald exclusively told Us that while the pair aren’t quite ready to have children, they are taking steps to make sure they have options.

“We are getting ready to freeze our embryos,” she explained. “I feel like I’ve said this for about the past two years and, and I just keep procrastinating. I’m not really sure. I’m still up in the air if I want to have another baby or not, but I know that I don’t want him to lose out on that opportunity. So we are gonna freeze the embryos. … Maybe within a couple years I’ll be ready.”

For now, the couple are working on home renovations together and have plans to flip houses.

After putting in a hard day’s work, it’s important that the lovebirds have a moment of reprieve together, ending their day with a snuggle — and maybe a glass of wine.

“Romain and I love to cuddle on the couch, watch our favorite show and just be with each other,” Fitzgerald says of their nightcap. “It’s how we rest and recharge.”