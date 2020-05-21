Keeping it candid. Katie Lee had other women in mind when she opened up about her fertility struggles.

“It was really important to me to talk about my fertility issues because I felt like I was so alone in it,” the chef, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 18, while promoting her partnership with Healthy Choice Power Dressings. “The more that I got online and read about it and saw that there were so many other people who were experiencing the same thing, I never want[ed] somebody to look and just think, ‘Oh, she had it so easy. It was so perfect.’”

The West Virginia native explained to Us, “That’s not everybody’s path. I want other women to know that they’re not alone in this either.”

In February, the Beach Bites With Katie Lee star announced that she is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Biegel’s first child. “Eating for two,” the Kitchen cohost captioned an Instagram photo of her baby bump at the time.

The Endless Summer Cookbook author feels “so fortunate” to have a little one on the way. “I knock on wood [and] pinch myself every day,” she told Us.

Lee announced in April 2019 that she and the producer had done IVF only to have “zero healthy embryos” from the “intense” process. She wrote via Instagram at the time: “We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed. When people ask me when I’m getting pregnant, it hurts. It’s just a reminder that I’m not. When they say I look like I’ve gained weight, I have. I can’t exercise as much and the hormones have made me bloated. I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined. We will keep working toward it.”

When it comes to sharing advice for other women in similar situations, the former Top Chef host told Us on Tuesday not to get “hung up” on numbers. “We all do that during it, and you get hung up on how many eggs, how many embryos, was this good, that good?” she explained. “All it takes is one.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi