Baby on board! Katie Lee announced that she is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Biegel’s first child together following her infertility struggles.

“Eating for two,” the Food Network star, 38, captioned a Wednesday, February 26, Instagram photo featuring her bare baby bump and a plate of spaghetti. “Baby Biegel is on the way!”

In October 2019, the Summer Cookbook author told Us Weekly exclusively that she and the producer were “still trying” to have children despite their infertility battle. “We’ll see what happens,” Lee said.

The West Virginia native went on to tell Us, “There are so many women who go through this and just kind of keep it to themselves. I’ve had so many of them reach out to me through social media and hearing other people’s stories and sharing your stories is a way for women to [find] comfort together. My heart just goes out to anybody who’s going through that.”

The pregnant star’s announcement comes 10 months after Lee first opened up about her infertility struggles. “When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away,” she captioned her April Instagram reveal. “I couldn’t wait to get pregnant! I naively thought it would be easy. I had to have surgery to correct a problem, got an infection, then I was so run down I got shingles. My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed.”

It “hurt” the Beach Bites With Katie Lee star to be asked about her pregnancy progress during that time, she went on to write. “When they say I look like I’ve gained weight, I have,” she explained. “I can’t exercise as much and the hormones have made me bloated. I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined. We will keep working towards it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning and I pray any of you experiencing the same will have yours too.”

She and Biegel wed in September 2018. Lee was previously married to Billy Joel for six years before their 2010 split.