Katie Lee Is ‘Still Trying’ to Get Pregnant Amid Infertility Struggles





Katie Lee and her husband, Ryan Biegel, are not giving up on their family plans despite their infertility battle.

“[We’re] still trying,” the Food Network star, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at the NYC Wine and Food Festival’s Aperitivo presented by Fratelli Beretta, hosted by Lee and sponsored by Liquor.com, on Friday, October 11. “We’ll see what happens.”

The Endless Summer Cookbook author shared her advice for other women struggling to get pregnant, telling Us, “There are so many women who go through this and just kind of keep it to themselves. I’ve had so many of them reach out to me through social media and hearing other people’s stories and sharing your stories is a way for women to [find] comfort together. My heart just goes out to anybody who’s going through that.”

The West Virginia native first opened up about her infertility struggles in April. “When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away,” she captioned an Instagram upload at the time. “I couldn’t wait to get pregnant! I naively thought it would be easy. I had to have surgery to correct a problem, got an infection, then I was so run down I got shingles. My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed.”

The Beach Bites With Katie Lee star added, “When people ask me when I’m getting pregnant, it hurts. It’s just a reminder that I’m not. When they say I look like I’ve gained weight, I have. I can’t exercise as much and the hormones have made me bloated. I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined. We will keep working towards it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning and I pray any of you experiencing the same will have yours too.”

She and Biegel tied the knot in September 2018. The former Top Chef host was previously married to Billy Joel for six years before their 2010 split.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

