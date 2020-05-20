First time for everything! Pregnant Katie Lee is “feeling really good” ahead of her first child’s arrival.

“I love being pregnant,” the chef, 38, gushed to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 19, while promoting her Healthy Choice Power Dressings partnership. “First trimester, I had some morning sickness, but nothing terrible. So I’ve been really lucky, knock on wood, so far.”

The West Virginia native is experiencing “a lot of cravings” at the moment. “I really love grilled cheese right now and peanut butter with grape jelly in particular. … In the first trimester, I had a really hard time eating popcorn, and popcorn is my favorite snack of all time. It was so weird.”

The Endless Summer Cookbook author’s husband, Ryan Biegel, is currently “trying to pick the smelliest things possible to eat” around Lee, she joked. “My husband is obsessed with sardines during quarantine.”

The couple announced in February that they are expecting their first child together following infertility struggles. “Eating for two,” the Food Network star captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “Baby Biegel is on the way!”

The Miami University graduate told Us on Tuesday that she feels “nervous” about becoming a mom. She explained, “I don’t know what I’m going to do or how to do it, and people just keep telling me to trust your instincts, that it will come through. Like a lot of things in life, listening to that little voice inside of you. Your instinct is your best friend usually.”

As an only child, the Beach Bites with Katie Lee star never had younger siblings to take care of. She added: “It’s like, ‘What do you do with this little baby?’”

For now, the former Top Chef host is focusing on doing all she can to get ready. “Everybody told me to get a SNOO, so I ordered one of those,” she told Us. “I’m just starting to look at changing tables. One of my girlfriend’s who has three kids was telling me what diapers to order, bottles and all that stuff, pumps. I never knew I needed so much.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi