Matt Damon Denies He’s Moving to Australia to Flee Donald Trump

Matt Damon is not moving Down Under after all. The Oscar winner, 47, denied recent reports that he is moving to Australia with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their four daughters to flee President Donald Trump.

“Matt has visited Australia several times recently, but he has not bought a house there nor is he moving there,” Damon’s rep clarified in a statement to Newsweek on Thursday, March 15.

Earlier in the day, a source claimed to Page Six that the Good Will Hunting actor told “friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia” because he disagrees with Trump’s policies. The rumors came shortly after Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph reported that Damon purchased property in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

Though the Manchester by the Sea producer isn’t leaving the U.S., he has been vocal in the past about his disapproval of the 71-year-old president. In September, Damon told The Hollywood Reporter that Trump’s response to the violent white nationalist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, was “absolutely abhorrent.” (The real estate mogul claimed “both sides” were to blame for the August 11 and 12 riots, which left three people dead and dozens more injured.)

“Look, everybody’s got a voice at this point and everybody’s shouting their opinions. But I’m obviously very concerned with the state of things and with the damage that’s being done to our institutions,” Damon told the magazine at the time. “It’s just very pernicious what he’s doing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!